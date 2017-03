Sometimes the best getaway isn't as far away as you might think. That's why we're putting together the ultimate Louisville STAY & PLAY staycation weekend with 106.9 PLAY. One winner and 3 guests will enjoy a two-night stay at Hilton Garden Inn Louisville Downtown along with tickets to local attractions and eateries!

Entry accepted March 20-30 at 11:59 PM; Winner chosen and notified on March 31.

The package includes:

Two-night stay at Hilton Garden Inn Louisville Downtown

Four general admission passes to: Kentucky Derby Museum Locust Grove Evan Williams Bourbon Experience Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory Kentucky Science Center Louisville Zoo Speed Art Museum Louisville Water Tower Park’s WaterWorks Museum Bluegrass Indoor Karting Belle of Louisville

Four 60-minute jump passes to Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Four $50 The Outlet Shoppes Gift Cards and four meal vouchers for Johnny Rockets

Four passes to a show of choice at Derby Dinner Playhouse

Four Free Scoops at The Comfy Cow

Lunch for four at the Derby Café at the Kentucky Derby Museum (does not include tax, gratuity & alcohol)



Enter for your chance to win the ultimate Louisville STAY & PLAY Staycation Package!